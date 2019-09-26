Whitecloud (undisclosed) is considered week-to-week, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review Journal reports.

Whitecloud was fully expected to be sent to the AHL prior to Vegas' regular-season opener, but now that he's going to be sidelined long term, he'll likely begin the campaign on the big club's injured reserve list. The 22-year-old blueliner notched six goals and 28 points in 74 minor-league appearances last year.