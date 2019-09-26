Golden Knights' Zach Whitecloud: Deemed week-to-week
Whitecloud (undisclosed) is considered week-to-week, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review Journal reports.
Whitecloud was fully expected to be sent to the AHL prior to Vegas' regular-season opener, but now that he's going to be sidelined long term, he'll likely begin the campaign on the big club's injured reserve list. The 22-year-old blueliner notched six goals and 28 points in 74 minor-league appearances last year.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.