Whitecloud scored a goal, went plus-3 and blocked two shots in Thursday's 5-4 win over the Senators.

Whitecloud's tally in the final minute of the first period was his first goal of the year. The 25-year-old has put up acceptable offense from the third pairing, adding three assists, 12 shots on net and a plus-2 rating in 12 contests. The big defenseman has added 22 hits, 27 blocked shots and 11 PIM, so his path to fantasy relevance likely comes through physicality and a slight uptick in his current scoring pace.