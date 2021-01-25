Whitecloud is drawing praise from Golden Knights coach Peter DeBoer, who said the defenseman is on an "amazing trajectory," Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports.

According to the report, DeBoer is particularly impressed by Whitecloud's offensive progression. The third-pairing defenseman has just one point (an assist) through six contests, but he's recorded 12 shots in that span, and recall that the bench boss highlighted Whitecloud's calm demeanor on the ice back in training camp. "He has composure with the puck," DeBoer said. "When he came in last year he was just playing safe. Then I saw another layer in the bubble when we got to the playoffs, where he was starting to make more plays. And you're seeing him add another layer here in training camp where he's really starting to push some offensive situations."