Whitecloud inked a two-year, $1.45 million contract extension with the Golden Knights on Sunday.

Whitecloud's contract will run through the 2021-22 season and carries and AAV of $725,000. The 23-year-old saw action in 16 games with the big club this campaign, earning an assist across 14:19 of average ice time. Whitecloud still doesn't warrant fantasy relevancy yet with low numbers across the board to this point in his career.