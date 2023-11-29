Whitecloud notched an assist and two hits in Tuesday's 5-4 shootout loss to the Oilers.

Whitecloud earned his first point in nine games this season when he set up Keegan Kolesar's redirection for the game-tying goal with 2:08 left in regulation. Whitecloud has mainly played in a third-pairing role, though he's seen more minutes lately with Shea Theodore (upper body) and Alec Martinez (lower body) out. Whitecloud has added 12 hits, 11 blocked shots, nine shots on net and a minus-5 rating so far this season.