Whitecloud produced an assist, four shots on goal and two hits in Wednesday's 5-4 win over the Sharks.

Whitecloud had the secondary helper on Ryan Reaves' go-ahead goal in the third period. The assist ended Whitecloud's point drought at eight games. The 24-year-old rearguard has seven points, 31 shots, 40 hits and 38 blocked shots through 27 outings. His fantasy value is limited to deeper formats given his lack of offense.