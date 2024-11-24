Whitecloud (undisclosed) left Saturday's game versus the Canadiens in the third period and didn't return, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports.
There was no additional information regarding Whitecloud's injury after the contest. The defenseman had one assist, three hits and two blocked shots prior to the injury. Vegas is also missing Alex Pietrangelo (upper body), whose status is unknown for the team's road trip, and Ben Hutton (upper body), who is on long-term injured reserve until at least mid-December. If Whitecloud's injury is serious, the Golden Knights will need to recall a defenseman prior to Monday's game versus the Flyers.
