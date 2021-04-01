Whitecloud (undisclosed) left Wednesday's contest late in the third period, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports.

Whitecloud fell behind the Kings net, then went straight to the locker room late in the contest. The 24-year-old blueliner's status wasn't updated by head coach Pete DeBoer after the game. Whitecloud is likely questionable with a game versus the Wild on Thursday giving him less than 24 hours to recover without missing time.