Whitecloud (undisclosed) left Sunday's game against Boston, Ben Gotz of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.
Whitecloud was on the ice for just 8:45 before he needed to be helped off the ice. The 26-year-old appeared to be favoring his right leg but head coach Bruce Cassidy did not have an update after the contest.
