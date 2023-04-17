Whitecloud (lower body) is expected to be available to play in Game 1 against Winnipeg on Tuesday, Ben Gotz of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.

Whitecloud, who sat out the final two games of the regular season, has been a regular participant at practices recently. He registered 12 points, 64 shots on goal, 97 blocked shots and 90 hits in 59 contests during the 2022-23 campaign. With Whitecloud set to return Tuesday, Ben Hutton is projected to move to the press box as a healthy scratch.