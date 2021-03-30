Whitecloud produced an assist, two blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Monday's 4-1 win over the Kings.

Whitecloud set up Tomask Nosek for what would be the game-winning goal in the second period Monday. The 24-year-old Whitecloud doesn't make frequent contributions on the scoresheet -- he has eight points in 33 outings this year. He's added a plus-7 rating, 48 hits and 48 blocked shots as a mainly defensive presence in the lineup.