Whitecloud scored a goal on two shots and added three hits in Thursday's 7-2 loss to the Flames.

Whitecloud last got on the scoresheet Feb. 23 with a goal, which also came at home versus the Flames. The defenseman went plus-4 with 18 hits and 14 blocked shots during his 10-game point drought. He's at nine points, 49 shots on net, 79 hits, 78 blocked shots, 39 PIM and a plus-7 rating through 48 contests overall.