Whitecloud produced an assist, two hits and a plus-2 rating in Wednesday's 6-0 win over the Sharks.

Whitecloud helped out on a Jonathan Marchessault goal in the second period. The 24-year-old Whitecloud became a regular presence in the lineup this season. He contributed 12 points, 54 shots on net, a plus-9 rating, 85 hits and 75 blocked shots in 51 contests. He'll likely be tasked with a defensive role in the playoffs, but he's shown he can chip in some offense too.