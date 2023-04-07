Whitecloud recorded an assist and two hits in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Kings.

Strangely, Whitecloud's four points over his last 25 games were all goals. He got back to helping out with a secondary assist on Chandler Stephenson's game-winning tally in the first period. Whitecloud has five goals, seven helpers, 64 shots on net, 96 blocked shots, 90 hits, 41 PIM and a plus-10 rating through 58 outings this season.