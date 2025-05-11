Whitecloud logged an assist, three hits, three blocked shots and two PIM in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Oilers in Game 3.

This was Whitecloud's second helper over nine postseason outings. The defenseman saw a little extra playing time in the first two games of the second round, but he was back down to 15:27 of ice time Saturday. The 28-year-old has contributed six shots on net, 19 hits, 16 blocked shots, eight PIM and a minus-2 rating, so he's not a big factor on offense for the Golden Knights.