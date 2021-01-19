Whitecloud managed an assist, two shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Monday's 4-2 win over the Coyotes.

The Golden Knights had used five defensemen in their first two games of the year, but switched to the more conventional 6-D lineup Monday. That likely helped Whitecloud see a more consistent role on the third pairing. His assist came from a shot attempt that deflected off Chandler Stephenson and into the net for what would be the game-winning tally. It's Whitecloud's first point of the year, to go with eight shots and three hits.