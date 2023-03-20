Whitecloud scored a goal on three shots and blocked three shots in Sunday's 7-2 win over the Blue Jackets.

Whitecloud has doubled his season goal total over the last two games, which came after a 10-game slump. The 26-year-old defenseman has four tallies, 10 points, 52 shots on net, 39 PIM, 80 hits and 81 blocked shots through 49 outings. His ability to sustain this uptick in offense is limited by his third-pairing role.