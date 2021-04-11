Whitecloud (upper body) will play in Sunday's game versus the Coyotes, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review Journal reports.
Whitecloud is back in the lineup after five games on the shelf. The 24-year-old typically skates on the third pairing, and he should stay in that role Sunday. Whitecloud has accrued eight points and 51 hits through 34 games this year.
