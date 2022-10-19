Whitecloud posted an assist, blocked four shots and added four PIM in Tuesday's 3-2 loss to the Flames.

Whitecloud has two assists and a minus-2 rating through the first four games of the season. He set up William Carrier's long-range tally Tuesday. Whitecloud has put up solid non-scoring numbers as well with nine blocks, five hits, six PIM and three shots on net from his third-pairing role.