Whitecloud provided an assist and blocked three shots in Monday's 3-2 shootout win over the Blue Jackets.

Whitecloud's 18:45 of ice time Monday was his second-highest mark of the year, and it came just two games after his lowest total (9:49 versus Seattle on Friday). The increase was due to Alex Pietrangelo's (personal) absence. Whitecloud also picked up his second assist in four games and now has six points, 22 shots on goal, 44 blocked shots, 38 hits, 19 PIM and a plus-3 rating in 24 outings overall.