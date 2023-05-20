Whitecloud registered two assists in Vegas' 4-3 overtime victory over Dallas in Game 1 on Friday.
Whitecloud snapped his three-game scoring drought. Through 12 playoff outings this year, he has a goal and five points. Whitecloud, who had 12 points in 55 regular-season appearances, isn't expected to make consistent offensive contributions, but does have 27 hits and 18 blocks in the postseason.
