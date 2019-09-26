Golden Knights' Zach Whitecloud: Injured in preseason loss
Whitecloud is day-to-day with an undisclosed injury suffered in Wednesday's preseason loss to the Avalanche, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review Journal reports.
The Golden Knights had some attrition Wednesday with both Whitecloud and Shea Theodore both leaving the game with undisclosed issues. Coach Gerard Gallant didn't offer any further details on Whitecloud's status beyond him being day-to-day. The extent of his injury should be determined before Vegas' next preseason game Friday.
