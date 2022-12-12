Whitecloud (lower body) was placed on injured reserve Monday, per the NHL media site.

Whitecloud was hurt late in the second period of Sunday's game following a collision with Boston's Taylor Hall. He will be unavailable for at least the next three contests. Whitecloud has one goal, five assists, 26 shots on net, 56 blocks and 50 hits in 30 games this season. Vegas has brought up blueliners Brayden Pachal and Kaedan Korczak from the AHL.