Golden Knights' Zach Whitecloud: Left off playoff roster
Whitecloud is ineligible for the playoffs since he wasn't on the reserve list ahead of the Feb. 26 trade deadline, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.
The 21-year-old defenseman made his NHL debut last Thursday against the Oilers, posting a plus-3 rating with a blocked shot over 16:42 of ice time. After putting up 19 points (four goals, 15 assists) through 36 games with Bemidji State University, Whitecloud should be groomed at the minor-league level next season.
