Whitecloud scored a goal on two shots and blocked two shots in Sunday's 7-2 win over the Sharks.

Whitecloud snapped his 10-game point drought with his goal at 12:25 of the second period. The 29-year-old continues to work in a top-four role as a shutdown defenseman, so offense is likely to be limited despite a healthy share of playing time. He's at two goals, six points, 31 shots on net, 20 PIM, 71 hits, 62 blocked shots and a minus-8 rating over 44 appearances.