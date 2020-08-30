Whitecloud scored a goal on four shots and added six blocked shots and three hits in Saturday's 3-0 win over the Canucks in Game 3.

Whitecloud corralled a loose puck and struck for his second goal of the playoffs at 5:28 of the first period. The rookie blueliner has racked up three points, 12 shots on net, 27 hits and 23 blocks through 11 postseason contests. He's been used in a third-pairing role, averaging 16:17 per game entering Saturday, compared to the 14:19 average ice time he saw in 16 regular-season appearances.