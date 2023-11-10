Whitecloud (upper body) will make his first appearance of the season versus San Jose on Friday, according to Fox sports anchor Vince Sapienza.
Whitecloud suffered his injury during training camp. He had five goals and seven assists in 59 games with the Golden Knights last season. Brayden Pachal will come out of the lineup for Whitecloud.
