Whitecloud recorded an assist, two shots on goal, two hits and a plus-2 rating in Monday's 4-1 win over the Canadiens in Game 1.

Whitecloud picked up the secondary assist on Mattias Janmark's second-period marker. Through 14 playoff games, Whitecloud has four points, a plus-7 rating, 31 blocked shots, 24 hits and 16 PIM. He remains in a third-pairing role that will likely see him put up more defensive numbers than points.