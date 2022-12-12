Whitecloud was placed on long-term injured reserve Monday, per CapFriendly.
Whitecloud will be unavailable for at least 10 games and 24 days following the move to LTIR. He was injured in Sunday's game against Boston, so he won't be available until Jan. 5 versus Pittsburgh at the earliest.
