Whitecloud provided an assist in Thursday's 6-5 win over the Bruins.

Whitecloud has taken on an advanced role this season as a top-four blueliner in the wake of Alex Pietrangelo's career-threatening hip injury. The helper Thursday was Whitecloud's first point in five games in 2025-26. He's added 10 hits, five blocked shots and a plus-2 rating while averaging 18:06 of ice time, 35 seconds more on average than he saw last year. In fantasy, Whitecloud lacks a standout trait, as his physicality is just okay, so he's not the best option for the virtual game.