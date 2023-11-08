Whitecloud (upper body) is close to returning, Ben Gotz of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports Wednesday.

Whitecloud might be an option Friday versus San Jose. Even if that doesn't happen, he has been cleared to travel with the Golden Knights for Tuesday's contest in Washington. The 26-year-old defenseman hasn't played yet this season. He had five goals, 12 points, 41 PIM, 90 hits and 97 blocks in 59 contests while averaging 17:07 of ice time in 2022-23.