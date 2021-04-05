Whitecloud (upper body) won't play Monday or Wednesday against the Blues, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports.

Whitecloud isn't on the road trip, so his next possible return is Friday versus the Coyotes. Dylan Coghlan likely will stay in the lineup until Whitecloud returns to action. The 24-year-old Whitecloud has recorded eight points, 51 hits and 49 blocked shots through 34 games this season.