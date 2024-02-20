Whitecloud posted an assist and two blocked shots in Monday's 4-0 win over the Sharks.

Whitecloud has two helpers over his last three games following a 21-game slump. The 27-year-old could be in risk of losing his near-everyday spot in the lineup once Shea Theodore (upper body), who was activated from long-term injured reserve and scratched Monday, makes his return. Whitecloud has just seven points, 33 shots on net, 79 hits, 68 blocked shots and a plus-2 rating over 39 appearances this season.