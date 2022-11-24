Whitecloud posted an assist, five blocked shots, two shots on goal and two PIM in Wednesday's 4-1 win over the Senators.

Whitecloud ended an eight-game point drought with the primary helper on a William Carrier goal. There hasn't been a lot of offense in Whitecloud's game this year, as he has five points to go with 20 shots on net, 17 PIM, 34 hits and 36 blocked shots through 21 contests. He remains in a third-pairing role, so his fantasy appeal is limited.