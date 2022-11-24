Whitecloud posted an assist, five blocked shots, two shots on goal and two PIM in Wednesday's 4-1 win over the Senators.
Whitecloud ended an eight-game point drought with the primary helper on a William Carrier goal. There hasn't been a lot of offense in Whitecloud's game this year, as he has five points to go with 20 shots on net, 17 PIM, 34 hits and 36 blocked shots through 21 contests. He remains in a third-pairing role, so his fantasy appeal is limited.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Zach Whitecloud: Deposits first goal of season•
-
Golden Knights' Zach Whitecloud: Assist and fight in win•
-
Golden Knights' Zach Whitecloud: Grabs another helper•
-
Golden Knights' Zach Whitecloud: Sets up lone tally in win•
-
Golden Knights' Zach Whitecloud: Picks up two points in win•
-
Golden Knights' Zach Whitecloud: Sets up defense partner for goal•