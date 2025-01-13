Whitecloud notched an assist and two blocked shots in Sunday's 4-1 win over the Wild.

Whitecloud continues to chip in more offense than usual -- he has five points over his last nine games. The 28-year-old's latest contribution was a primary helper on Keegan Kolesar's go-ahead goal in the third period of Sunday's win. Whitecloud is up to seven points, 39 shots on net, 56 blocked shots, 52 hits and a plus-5 rating through 36 appearances in a third-pairing role.