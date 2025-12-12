Golden Knights' Zach Whitecloud: Opens scoring in win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Whitecloud scored a goal and blocked two shots in Thursday's 3-2 overtime win over the Flyers.
Whitecloud had gone eight games without a point. The defenseman has struggled to get involved on offense this year, picking up four points through 30 outings in a bottom-four role. He's added 21 shots on net, 51 hits, 34 blocked shots, 14 PIM and a minus-6 rating, but he won't be much of a factor in fantasy without more offense.
