Whitecloud scored a goal, levied three hits, added two PIM and blocked two shots in Wednesday's 6-3 win over the Blues.

Whitecloud tallied 8:03 into the game, with the goal being his first tally and second point of the campaign. The 27-year-old has taken on a larger role in recent weeks with the Golden Knights missing Shea Theodore (upper body) and Alec Martinez (lower body). Whitecloud isn't likely to chip in much offense from the third pairing, but he's been a steady physical presence with 22 hits and 18 blocked shots over 13 appearances.