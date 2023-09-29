Whitecloud (undisclosed) will be out of action for the remainder of the preseason, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports.
Whitecloud was ruled out by head coach Bruce Cassidy during an interview Friday. Whitecloud had five goals and 12 points in 59 games last season with the Golden Knights. He should be considered questionable for Opening Night on Oct. 10 versus Seattle.
