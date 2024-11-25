Whitecloud is unavailable for Monday's game against Philadelphia due to an upper-body injury, per Danny Webster of the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Whitecloud has a goal, two points, 33 hits and 40 blocked shots in 21 appearances with Vegas in 2024-25. Robert Hagg, who was recalled from AHL Henderson on Monday, is projected to draw into the lineup due to Whitecloud's absence. The 27-year-old Whitecloud is day-to-day, so he might still be able to return for Wednesday's contest in Colorado.