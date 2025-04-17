Whitecloud (rest) won't play Wednesday versus the Canucks, Ryan Wallis of Fox Sports Las Vegas reports.

Whitecloud doesn't appear to be dealing with an injury. He'll get a game off to end the regular season after posting 13 hits, 72 shots on net, 117 hits and 103 blocked shots over 74 appearances. Whitecloud will likely be on the third pairing for most of the postseason, likely at the expense of Kaedan Korczak's playing time.