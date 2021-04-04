Whitecloud (upper body) will not play Saturday versus the Wild, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports.
Whitecloud will miss his second game with the injury. Nick Holden and Dylan Coghlan are expected to fill third-pairing roles Saturday. Whitecloud's next chance to return is Monday in St. Louis.
