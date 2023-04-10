Whitecloud (lower body) won't play Tuesday against Seattle and will be evaluated Monday, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports.
Head coach Bruce Cassidy expressed some optimism Monday that Whitecloud's injury won't be a long-term issue. The team will know more following the defenseman's doctor appointment. Whitecloud was injured in Saturday's 2-1 shootout loss to Dallas.
