Whitecloud won't play Saturday against the Islanders because of an upper-body injury.
Whitecloud has two goals, five points, 40 hits and 43 blocks in 25 contests this season. With the 27-year-old defenseman unavailable, Lukas Cormier is set to make his NHL debut Saturday.
