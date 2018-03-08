Golden Knights' Zach Whitecloud: Pens entry-level deal

Whitecloud agreed to terms on a three-year, entry-level contract with Vegas on Thursday.

Whitecloud will forgo two years of eligibility at Bemidji State in order to join the Golden Knights organization. In his two seasons with the Beavers, the blueliner notched seven goals and 29 assists in 77 outings. The 21-year-old is set to link up with the team in Buffalo on Saturday, but will likely be an emergency depth option.