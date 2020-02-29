Golden Knights' Zach Whitecloud: Picks up first career assist
Whitecloud collected an assist in Friday's 4-2 win over the Sabres.
Whitecloud needed 12 career games to finally get on the scoresheet, 11 of which came this year. He's added a plus-4 rating, seven shots and 10 blocked shots. With low numbers across the board, Whitecloud likely won't merit fantasy consideration this year.
