Whitecloud recorded a goal and an assist in Friday's 7-4 win over the Blues.
Whitecloud assisted on a Jack Eichel goal in the second period before scoring on a sharp-angle shot later in the period. The 25-year-old defenseman concludes a productive season with eight goals and 11 assists in 59 games while logging 98 hits and 115 blocked shots.
