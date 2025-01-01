Whitecloud scored a goal on one shot in Tuesday's 3-2 loss to the Canadiens. He added one block and one hit.
Whitecloud was an unlikely source to give the Golden Knights an early lead. He buried a feed from Tomas Hertl for his second goal of the season and first since opening night. The third-pair defenseman has four points through 30 outings.
