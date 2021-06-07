Whitecloud recorded an assist, three hits, two blocked shots and two PIM in Sunday's 5-1 win over the Avalanche in Game 4.

Whitecloud earned the secondary helper on Max Pacioretty's go-ahead goal in the second period. The 24-year-old Whitecloud has mainly seen third-pairing minutes in the playoffs. He's produced three points, 22 blocked shots, 18 hits, 16 PIM and a plus-3 rating through 11 contests.