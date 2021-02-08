Whitecloud scored a goal and added four hits in Sunday's 4-3 win over the Kings.
Whitecloud tallied one of Vegas' three goals in the first period Sunday. It's the first regular-season goal of the 24-year-old blueliner's career -- he struck twice in the playoffs last year. He has two points, 15 hits and eight blocked shots in nine contests. Whitecloud has worked on the second pairing with Alex Pietrangelo (COVID-19 protocols) out, but expect Whitecloud back on the third pairing once Vegas is at full strength.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Zach Whitecloud: Earning positive report card•
-
Golden Knights' Zach Whitecloud: Gets on scoresheet with assist•
-
Golden Knights' Zach Whitecloud: Lights lamp Saturday•
-
Golden Knights' Zach Whitecloud: Tallies first NHL goal•
-
Golden Knights' Zach Whitecloud: Earns contract extension•
-
Golden Knights' Zach Whitecloud: Picks up first career assist•