Whitecloud scored a goal on two shots, added two hits and went plus-2 in Monday's 5-1 win over the Oilers in Game 3.

Whitecloud put Vegas up 3-1 with his tally at 7:25 of the second period. The 26-year-old defenseman has picked up all three of his points this postseason in his last three games after he was held off the scoresheet in the first round versus the Jets. Through eight appearances, he's added eight shots on net, 20 hits, 14 blocked shots, 11 PIM and a plus-4 rating in a third-pairing role.